NEW YORK A single bullet shattered the window of a New York hospital room on Friday, injuring a patient who suffered glass cuts to her face, a police spokesman said.

The bullet flew through the window on the eighth floor of the Hospital for Special Surgery, located in an affluent area of Manhattan just a few blocks from former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's home, said New York Police Department spokesman Detective Marc Nell.

Bullet fragments were found stuck in the windowpane and on the floor of the patient's room, Nell said.

Police said they were searching for the shooter and investigating where, exactly, the shot was fired.

"It definitely came from outside," Nell said, adding that it was unknown whether the incident was the result of a stray bullet or an intentional shooting.

The patient, a 30-year-old woman, suffered minor lacerations from the flying glass shards, he said.

She was recovering from a procedure performed at the surgery center when the window to her room was shattered, hospital spokeswoman Tracy Hickenbottom said.

Hickenbottom gave no comment on the woman's condition, citing privacy policy.

The hospital, which remained fully operational after the incident, was cooperating with police in their investigation, Hickenbottom said.

