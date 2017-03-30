Oil hits six-week low as OPEC fails to curb oversupply
LONDON Oil prices dropped to six-week lows on Thursday, under pressure from high global inventories and doubts about OPEC's ability to implement agreed production cuts.
WASHINGTON Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will transfer $10 billion in earnings to the U.S. Treasury in an expected move from the mortgage-finance giants, a spokesman for the regulator said on Thursday.
The payment, which is due on Friday, will be made as scheduled, said a spokeswoman for the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
Washington took control of Fannie and Freddie as the housing crisis worsened in September 2008. The companies have since grown profitable and lawmakers are debating about whether to cut government ties to the agencies that promote home ownership.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON Large banks are planning to step up their lobbying of the British government as they sense an opportunity to change its priorities in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, John McFarlane, who chairs the UK's main financial lobby group, told Reuters.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months, suggesting a softening in domestic demand that could limit the Federal Reserve's ability to continue raising interest rates this year.