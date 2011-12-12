The Federal Housing Finance Agency said on Monday it was suing the city of Chicago to prevent it from enforcing a recently amended ordinance dealing with vacant properties.

FHFA said it was acting on its own behalf and as the conservator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and said it had taken the action reluctantly after trying unsuccessfully to work the issue out with the city.

It said the ordinance, requiring mortgagees to pay a $500 fee for registering vacant properties and to conduct monthly inspections, would impose responsibilities on Fannie and Freddie without them having the benefits from properties on which they hold mortgages.

The FHFA said Chicago's action "would create risks and liabilities for (Fannie and Freddie) at a time when they are already supported by taxpayers." The two housing finance companies were placed under government conservatorship in 2008 amid the financial crisis.

Chicago's proposed ordinance would force Freddie and Fannie to pay registration fees and meet maintenance requirements on vacant property even if they had not foreclosed and therefore were not owners of the property. Fines and penalties of up to $1,000 a day could be imposed by the city.

