WASHINGTON The regulator of housing finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Friday that forcing the government-controlled mortgage firms to write down the principal on underwater home loans would not be as favorable as forbearance.

Earlier in the day, the Treasury and Housing and Urban Development departments proposed using money from the Home Affordable Modification Program to provide incentives for Fannie and Freddie to reduce loan principal. The Federal Housing Finance Agency, the independent regulator overseeing the two firms, would have to sign off on such a plan.

FHFA's acting regulator, Edward DeMarco, in a statement released on the agency's website, cited "operational costs" in implementing principal reductions as the main reason why it is a less-favorable option for Fannie and Freddie to use when helping struggling borrowers to make mortgage payments.

