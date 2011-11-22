WASHINGTON A U.S. bank regulator said mortgage servicers must fix problems in their foreclosure processes by the first part of 2012.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which oversees the nation's biggest banks, has forced banks to hire independent consultants to review their foreclosure practices, after evidence emerged last year of widespread abuses.

On Tuesday, the OCC gave an update on the reviews, which were required as part of an April settlement with 12 banks and thrifts.

"The OCC expects the servicers to complete implementation of new processes, policies and enhanced controls during the first part of 2012," the regulator said in a press release.

The regulator also plans to release letters that outline the 12 lenders' plans to review the millions of foreclosure files for potential defects and to further screen the firms' compensation practices.

Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc are among the banks that settled, without admitting or denying wrongdoing, and are undergoing the reviews.

The review process is one of several efforts to uncover those impacted by shortcuts banks are accused of taking when collecting mortgage payments and seizing homes from delinquent borrowers.

State attorneys general and the U.S. Justice Department are currently trying to negotiate a separate settlement with banks over foreclosure abuses that could total roughly $25 billion.

The reviews required by the OCC could inform those settlement talks.

Democrats on Capitol Hill and some consumer advocates have criticized the regulator's decision to allow banks to hire their own independent consultants, arguing that it likely led to unfair reviews of the foreclosure problems.

Also as part of the settlement with the OCC, the 12 firms have started mailing letters to more than 4 million borrowers who can have their cases reviewed by consultants hired by the banks.

(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; editing by John Wallace)