WASHINGTON Housing finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will need less taxpayer funding to stay afloat than previously estimated, their regulator said on Thursday.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said new forecasts of the combined, cumulative capital draw from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on the U.S. Treasury through the end of 2014 range from $220 billion to $311 billion.

Under FHFA estimates made a year ago, the government controlled entities were expected to draw $221 billion to $363 billion to cover their losses through 2013.

Fannie and Freddie have already sucked up $169 billion in taxpayer capital since the U.S. Treasury seized control of them in September 2008 during the depths of the financial crisis. But they have paid back $28 billion in dividends, holding the net taxpayer costs of their bailouts to $141 billion.

Including future dividends, FHFA estimates that the cumulative net costs are expected to fall to $121 billion to $193 billion through 2014. So under the best-case scenario, they would effectively be paying back $20 billion that they have already drawn.

FHFA used three different scenarios for housing prices to come up with the projections, including a stronger recovery for housing from current prices, a current baseline showing a moderate dip in prices followed by a gradual recovery and a "deeper second recession" that shows a steep drop in prices during 2012.

The stronger recovery would result in a capital draw of $220 billion by the end of 2014, while the baseline dip would lead to a $238 billion capital draw. The deeper recession scenario would result in a $311 billion draw.

