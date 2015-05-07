The Fannie Mae headquarters is seen in Washington November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday it would exclude more types of loans from borrowing caps to help the market for multifamily housing that is rented by low-income Americans.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would still each have a $30 billion cap on multifamily lending.

But the regulator will allow the firms to exclude from the caps more loans for properties deemed affordable to renters making below-average wages.

For markets considered to be "very high cost" areas, the caps could exclude housing that is affordable for a renter earning the local median income, FHFA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)