NEW YORK The delinquency rate on U.S. home mortgages fell in the second quarter to the lowest since mid-2008, a fresh sign the housing market recovery is gaining traction, data from an industry group showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted delinquency rate on all loans declined to 6.96 percent, down from 7.25 percent in the previous quarter and well below the 7.58 percent of a year earlier, according to a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

"Everything is improving at a pretty fast pace," said Jay Brinkmann, MBA's chief economist.

More demand for homes, as well as an improving economy and jobless rate have helped bring the delinquency rates closer toward normal levels, Brinkmann said.

There were also fewer homeowners entering the foreclosure process during the quarter, with seasonally adjusted foreclosure starts down to 0.68 percent from 0.70 percent.

The rate of seriously delinquent homeowners - those who are 90 days or more behind on payments or in foreclosure - fell to 5.88 percent from 6.39 percent.

Fewer homes were in the foreclosure process, with inventory down to 3.33 percent from 3.55 percent. In normal times, inventory has typically ranged from 1 to 1.5 percent, though it is down from a peak of above 5 percent, according to MBA.

The battered housing market has mounted a recovery over the past year and a half, with prices rising, inventory tightening and foreclosures easing. While the recent rise in mortgage interest rates poses a potential hurdle, economists do not expect it to derail the recovery.

