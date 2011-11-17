NEW YORK The delinquency rate on home mortgages fell in the third quarter to the lowest level in nearly three years, an industry group said on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted delinquency rate on all loans fell to 7.99 percent from 8.44 percent in the second quarter and down from 9.13 percent a year ago, according to a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

It was the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2008.

"That's really just reflecting the modest improvement we've seen in the economy broadly and the job market in particular," said Michael Fratantoni, MBA's vice president of research and economics.

"Job growth is not what we want it to be, but it's been good enough to keep the unemployment rate at least level and that's been beneficial here with fewer people falling behind."

The number of loans in the foreclosure process at the end of the third quarter was unchanged from the previous quarter at 4.43 percent, and up slightly from 4.39 percent a year ago.

Fratantoni said that despite the unchanged overall level, regional divergences were emerging with increases in the foreclosure rate in states with a judicial process, but declines in non-judicial states.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, 1.08 percent of loans saw foreclosure actions started, up from 0.96 percent in the second quarter, but down from 1.34 percent from a year before.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jan Paschal)