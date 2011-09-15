A ''Price Reduced'' sign is displayed on a home for sale in northern Virginia suburb of Vienna, outside Washington, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON The regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is not moving fast enough to ease rules to make refinancing more accessible, Democratic lawmakers said on Thursday.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency is currently working with the Obama administration to reduce "frictions" in a two-year-old program to help borrowers who owe more on their mortgages than their homes are worth.

"Either act, or get out of the way. We need to see action," said Representative Dennis Cardoza, a Democrat from California. "That kind of bureaucratic mismatch can cause significant pain to our economy."

Cardoza was one of seven lawmakers who met with FHFA officials on Thursday to discuss the Home Affordable Refinance Program, or HARP. He and Rep. Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, requested the meeting in a letter signed by more than two dozen House members.

"We were not able to get the kind of answers we want," said Cummings, a Maryland Democrat. He said the administration is moving with "urgency" to tweak the refinancing program, while FHFA has yet to provide guidance about the next step in improving the refinancing program.

HARP, unveiled in March 2009, allows Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to guarantee mortgages worth up to 125 percent of a home's value. HARP is intended to help those so-called underwater borrowers take advantage of record-low interest rates to reduce monthly loan payments and prevent default.

Fixed-rate mortgages fell to record lows this week, with the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropping to 4.09 percent, according to a Freddie Mac survey.

"We're going to work with federal housing agencies to help more people refinance their mortgages at interest rates that are now near 4 percent," President Barack Obama said when he announced a $447 billion jobs package a week ago.

Obama said the plan could put "more than $2,000 a year in a family's pocket and give a lift to an economy still burdened by the drop in housing prices."

The White House originally predicted the HARP program would help as many as five million underwater homeowners. About 838,00 borrowers have permanently refinanced under the program.

FHFA, which looks out for the financial soundness of taxpayer-supported Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said last week it was considering ways to expand the program.

