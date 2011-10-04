WASHINGTON Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's regulator failed to develop risk controls that could have helped avoid foreclosure abuses, a government watchdog said on Tuesday.

The report by the inspector general for the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees the two firms, found that Fannie Mae FNMA.OB was not aggressive enough in reviewing foreclosures and that its regulator failed to implement more effective policies that would have avoided potential abuses.

"American homeowners have been struggling with the effects of the housing finance crisis for several years and they shouldn't have to worry whether they will be victims of foreclosure abuse," FHFA Inspector General Steve Linick said in a statement. "Increased oversight by FHFA could help to prevent these abuses."

The report criticized the housing agency regulator for failing to scrutinize outside law firms the two companies hired to process foreclosures until late 2010 after evidence emerged of financial firms pursuing foreclosures without proper legal paperwork.

Maryland Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings had requested that the inspector general examine allegations of abuses by firms Fannie hired as part of a program known as the Retained Attorney Network.

"FHFA did not begin to act on foreclosure abuse issues involving Fannie Mae's RAN until mid-2010," the inspector general's report concluded. "There were multiple indicators of foreclosure abuse risk prior to 2010 that could have led FHFA to identify and act earlier on the issue," it said.

The inspector general said the regulator needs to develop procedures to identify and assess risks in order to prevent a repeat of the wrongful foreclosures that were based on the so-called robo-signing of mortgage documents.

The FHFA still lacks a risk-based supervisory plan to deal with default-related services, the report said.

"FHFA has limited assurance that foreclosure processing abuses will be prevented and detected through its supervisory activities," it stated.

There were multiple incidents, beginning as early as December 2003, in which FHFA, its regulatory predecessor and Fannie Mae, were alerted to problems with the legal services provided by law firms in RAN, but failed to take corrective action, the inspector general found.

"Among the most troubling findings in the inspector general's report is the conclusion that FHFA and Fannie Mae continued to utilize the services of law firms they knew were engaging in abusive and illegal actions against homeowners," Cummings wrote in an October 3 letter to Edward DeMarco, FHFA's acting director.

According to the inspector general, Fannie Mae retained at least one firm because it "determined that the cost of transferring its files from the firm to a replacement vendor would be substantial."

ABUSES FOUND

FHFA lacks a formal process to evaluate the outside legal teams it hires or fires, according to the report. The ad hoc policy currently in place has led both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB to terminate law firms for poor performance, and then subsequently pass them on to one another.

The inspector general recommended FHFA apprise both government-sponsored enterprises of contractual relationships.

One outside law firm hired by Fannie Mae to investigate foreclosure abuses in 2005 uncovered "unlawful conduct," including findings of false paperwork and documentation in the foreclosure process.

Yet there was no evidence that managers at Fannie Mae's regulator were informed nor were there signs that the company took the necessary steps to correct those problems once the problems surfaced.

Fannie Mae officials claim that they informed senior officials at the Office of Federal Housing Enterprise Oversight, the federal regulator that preceded FHFA, but there is no record of any such communication.

"The OFHEO official, who now works for FHFA, has no records or recollection of the conversation," according to the report.

As the financial crisis heightened, more problems at Fannie emerged, according to the inspector's general's report. In 2008, allegations circulated about law firms filing improper or duplicative foreclosure and bankruptcy pleadings as well as levying inappropriate fees upon borrowers.

By the end of 2009, the FHFA had also received 35 consumer complaints from those alleging inappropriate foreclosure practices involving Fannie Mae loans.

In June 2010, the regulator performed a two-day field visit in Florida to gain a better sense of foreclosure processing.

FHFA's acting director was informed that servicers, attorneys and supporting staff were "overloaded with the volume of foreclosures," according to inspector general's report.

The average timeline for a foreclosure had more than doubled, from 150 days to 400 days, documentation problems were evident and law firms were not devoting enough time to each case due to Fannie Mae's fee structure.

During the field visit, the FHFA staff met with those in the mortgage industry and legal community as well as state and federal government. As a result, it developed a checklist for Fannie, Freddie and their legal teams to follow in foreclosure processes.

However, the inspector general found "no evidence that action was taken" on the foreclosure processing going forward.

In a written response to the report, the FHFA did not disagree with the inspector general's recommendations but said it does not have direct supervisory authority over providers of default-related legal services.

The FHFA also said it is looking to improve its existing supervisory practices, including how it reviews off-site services.