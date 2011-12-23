WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is building a team focused on the implementation of housing-finance policy in 2012, according to a Treasury official.

Michael Stegman, who has been director of policy and housing at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, will be joining the Department of the Treasury as a counselor to the secretary in January.

In his new role at Treasury, Stegman will help the administration navigate the development and implementation of housing policy and programs.

Treasury released a policy paper in February with three options for reducing the government's role in the nation's housing finance system and shrinking the footprint of mortgage finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, yet has not moved forward on more concrete reform plans.

Stegman is expected to work closely with various Treasury offices and other federal agencies as in an attempt to strengthen the recovering housing market and find ways to help spur the sector's rebound.

Stegman had served as an assistant secretary for policy development and research in the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Clinton administration.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Stegman's placement at Treasury.

