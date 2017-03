HOUSTON Four Houston firefighters have died and five more have been injured battling a five-alarm fire at a hotel and restaurant on Friday afternoon, a spokeswoman for Mayor Annise Parker said.

Family members of the firefighters were still being notified and a news conference with the mayor and Fire Chief Terry Garrison was expected later at a Houston hospital.

(Reporting by Amanda Orr and Andrea Lorenz; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)