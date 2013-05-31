A five-alarm fire burns at a hotel in southwest Houston, Texas, May 31, 2013 in this image taken from video courtesy of KPRC-Local2. REUTERS/KPRC-Local2/Handout via Reuters

Firefighters fight a five-alarm fire at a hotel in southwest Houston, Texas, May 31, 2013 in this image taken from video courtesy of KPRC-Local2. REUTERS/KPRC-Local2/Handout via Reuters

Firefighters help another firefighter injured in a five-alarm fire at a hotel in southwest Houston, Texas, May 31, 2013 in this image taken from video courtesy of KPRC-Local2. REUTERS/KPRC-Local2/Handout via Reuters

Firefighters gather at the scene of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Firefighters work the scene of a five-alarm fire where four firefighters were killed battling the blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

A ladder truck sprays water on the fire where four firefighters were killed battling a a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

A firefighter walks through the aftermath of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Firefighters spray water on a five-alarm fire at the Southwest Inn restaurant and hotel where at least six firefighters were injured, two of them critically, in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Firefighters walk through the scene of a fire where four firefighters were killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

HOUSTON Four firefighters died and five others were injured on Friday when a roof collapsed during a blaze at a hotel and restaurant in southwest Houston, fire department and city officials said.

Fire Chief Terry Garrison told a news conference that firefighters were searching for people who may have been trapped inside when the roof gave way. "They were in the highest amount of risk possible because we thought we had some civilians in the structure," he said.

"Unfortunately, the building had much more fire in it than we originally thought. The structure collapsed, and our members, while trying to save lives, were trapped."

At least one of the firefighters was in critical condition at a local hospital, officials said.

Texans are still reeling from the loss of first responders, including firefighters and paramedics, when a fertilizer plant in West exploded on April 17.

Garrison said the cause of the fire at the Bhojan Restaurant and Southwest Inn was under investigation. Firefighters called in just after 12 p.m. CDT (1300 ET) had the blaze under control by mid-afternoon.

Afterwards, some firefighters gathered at the back of a fire station about a half mile from the scene while others kept watch at the hospital.

"Houston firefighters mourn the loss of our three brothers and our sister and will forever honor their sacrifices," Jeff Caynon, president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, said in a statement. The union said it was the worst loss of firefighters in the history of that department.

Houston Mayor Annise Parker said, "There is nothing we can do that will heal the hurt that we all feel today," and added that the city would honor those who died.

Officials did not release the names of the firefighters who lost their lives.

(Reporting by Amanda Orr and Andrea Lorenz in Houston; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Scott Malone, David Gregorio, Lisa Shumaker, Toni Reinhold)