HOUSTON A massive multi-story luxury apartment complex under construction in Houston caught fire on Tuesday, sending flames into the sky and smoke into the downtown area.

No injuries have been reported in the five-alarm blaze with scores of Houston Fire Department units dispatched to the scene along with nearly 200 personnel, fire officials and the mayor's office said.

Fire officials were investigating what caused the blaze.

The apartment complex, located in a heavy residential and business area, was unoccupied.

