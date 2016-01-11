Two window washers were rescued from the 71st floor of the Chase tower in downtown Houston on Monday after their scaffolding malfunctioned, a Houston Fire Department spokesman said.

Both men are safe and neither was injured nor needed any medical treatment, Houston fire spokesman Jay Evans said. Images from local media showed the scaffolding dangling from the building.

Fire officials removed the window on the 71st floor and retrieved the men from inside the building, Evans said.

The call about the incident came in at 10:37 a.m. on Monday and officials declared the incident under control at 11:10 a.m., Evans said.

A mechanic for the window washing company also was on scene to work on the motor of the scaffolding and retrieve the scaffolding from the top of the 75-story building, Evans said.

In October, six construction workers were pulled from massive piles of scaffolding that collapsed at an apartment building under construction in downtown Houston and suffered non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said at the time.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Bernard Orr)