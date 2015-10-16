Rescue personnel gather at the scene of a massive scaffolding collapse in Houston, Texas October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

An overview shows the damage at the scene of a massive scaffolding collapse in Houston, Texas October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

A rescue official views the damage at the scene of a massive scaffolding collapse in Houston, Texas October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

An overview shows the damage at the scene of a massive scaffolding collapse in Houston, Texas October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

HOUSTON At least six people were pulled from massive piles of scaffolding that collapsed on Friday at an apartment building under construction in downtown Houston and emergency workers were scrambling to find any others, fire officials said.

The six construction workers were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening, a Houston fire department spokesman said in a statement.

There were no reports of any workers being trapped in the wreckage but firemen were continuing their search as about 200 people were on site when the accident happened.

“We’re going to continue our search for any possible unaccounted for victims,” Houston Fire Department spokesman Ruy Lozano said.

Witnesses said a domino-like collapse sent a cascade of metal tumbling to the pavement.

Live video from the scene provided by KHOU and others showed the collapsed scaffolding along a city block. One worker was shown being pulled from the wreckage and placed on a stretcher.

The accident took place at an apartment complex under construction across the street from Minute Maid Park, where Major League Baseball's Houston Astros play.

The developer of the apartment building, the Finger Companies of Houston, was not available to comment.

Officials said they were monitoring a second section of scaffolding that did not fall down.

(Additional reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin and Erwin Seba in Houston Bureau; Editing by Terry Wade, Will Dunham and Diane Craft)