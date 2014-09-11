New York City Police Champlain Khalid Laitif stands at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Sabo/POOL

Sam Pulia, mayor of Westerchester, IL, and a former police officer of the same town, salutes the name of his cousin, New York firefighter Thomas Anthony Casoria, who was killed in the South Tower, prior to the the memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Pool

Flowers are seen left on the names of the victims of September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at the South Tower Memorial Pool before memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014 . REUTERS/Chang lee/POOL

A wilting rose is left in remembrance of those lost before the memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/POOL-Andrew Burton

Eileen Esquilin hugs her husband Joe Irizarry while mourning the loss of her brother Ruben Esquilin Jr during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/POOL

People look at the 9/11 Memorial site during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A firefighter memorial bagpiper visits the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People pause near the 9/11 Memorial site during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

An American flag is seen placed in an inscribed name at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL

Hattie Wilson places her hand over her heart during the singing of the National Anthem as she mourns her nephew Det. Joseph Seabrook during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Sabo/POOL

Paola Braut, of Belgium, kisses a photograph of her son Patrice along the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL

Firefighter bagpipers attend a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman grieves at her husband's inscribed name at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chang Lee/POOL

Members of the DeBlase family make a rubbing of their lost loved one James V. DeBlase during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Sabo/Pool

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani stands at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

U.S. President Barack Obama lays a wreath at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial during a ceremony marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man places a wreath at the 9/11 memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New Jersey police officers stand guard near the 9/11 memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Members of the New York Police Department, Fire Department of New York and Port Authority Police Department carry an American flag at the beginning of the memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/POOL

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel delivers remarks at the Pentagon Community September 11th Observance for those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Jersey City firefighters attend a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses during a moment of silence at the Pentagon in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) speaks during a ceremony marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(L to R) U.S. President Barack Obama, U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden observe a moment of silence on the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the White House in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK Led by President Barack Obama, Americans commemorated the 13th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on Thursday by observing moments of silence for the thousands killed that day at New York City's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

In what has become an annual ritual, relatives began slowly reciting the nearly 3,000 names of the victims at a ceremony in lower Manhattan, from Gordon Aamoth Jr. to Igor Zukelman.

Readers would occasionally pause as a silver bell was rung to mark the exact times when each of the four planes hijacked by al Qaeda militants crashed at the three sites and when each of the World Trade Center's twin towers collapsed. With each bell, a moment of silence was observed.

Obama spoke at the Pentagon during a private ceremony for relatives of the 184 people killed in the attack on the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, several miles from the White House.

He laid a wreath of white lilies and chrysanthemums, and kept his hand on his heart as "Taps" played.

"Thirteen years after small, hateful minds conspired to break us, America stands tall and America stands proud," Obama said.

In New York, the voice of Tom Monahan, a 54-year-old man with salt-and-pepper hair and broad shoulders, cracked when he talked about the brother and cousin he lost in the attack.

"Everything is fine until you get here," he said before waving his hands as if to signal he could not talk anymore. He emerged from the security checkpoints an hour later and showed a reporter a message he had sent on his cell phone to his sister. "9-12 couldn't come soon enough," it said.

Beyond the checkpoints, an invitation-only crowd stood beneath an overcast sky in the memorial plaza at the heart of the new World Trade Center, which is nearing completion in lower Manhattan. Some of those in attendance were dressed in military uniform, others wore T-shirts and sneakers.

Many people held up posters with smiling photographs of their dead relatives. Red roses and American flags poked up from the bronze plates bearing victims' names that ring the two waterfalls that now trace the footprints of the fallen towers.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and two former mayors, Michael Bloomberg and Rudy Giuliani, were among the mourners.

The high fences blocking off public access to most of the World Trade Center site finally came down in May.

While lower Manhattan may look different this year, the threat to the United States represented by the Sept. 11 attacks remains. Washington and its allies see Islamic State, a group that began as an offshoot of al Qaeda, as an increasing danger.

On Wednesday, Obama said he had ordered an aerial bombing campaign targeting the group, which has seized large parts of Iraq and Syria and released videos of beheadings of two American journalists.

"It definitely drives home the fact that there are certain things that haven't changed since September 11th," Brendan Chellis, who was working on the 30th floor of one of the twin towers at the time of the attack, said outside the New York ceremony.

The only ceremony open to the general public was at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the four hijacked airliners crashed after a struggle between passengers and the hijackers.

George Meyers, a 43-year-old paralegal, was living in Shanksville 13 years ago.

"I felt the ground shake the day it happened," he said during a visit to the memorial, set amid bucolic rolling fields. "It's hard to come outside and see grieving families but it's nice to see them smile at the memorial that's been built."

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York, Roberta Rampton in Washington and Elizabeth Daley in Shanksville, Penn.; Writing by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Doina Chiacu)