SALMON, Idaho The son of a slain Chicago hit man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of an Idaho man who disappeared in 2000 and whose dismembered body was found in October, authorities said on Tuesday.

Michael Dauber of Idaho City, about 30 miles northeast of Boise, is believed to have shot and killed Josh Reddington shortly after the 25-year-old Salmon man vanished while in Dauber's company, Idaho State Police detectives said.

Dauber has been in jail since March when he was arrested by Idaho authorities and charged with first-degree murder in the 2007 disappearance and shooting death of a friend, Steven Kalogerakos.

Kalogerakos' dismembered body parts were uncovered last year in a makeshift grave in mountainous terrain near Idaho City, prosecutors have said.

Dauber, 46, was originally from Chicago, where his father, William Dauber, was a mafia hit man gunned down with his wife in 1980, Idaho law enforcement officials said.

State detectives were investigating the murder of Kalogerakos in October when they received a tip the skeletal remains of Reddington could be found at a remote cabin and surrounding property near Idaho City.

Testing of the remains found at the site showed they were those of Reddington, authorities said.

Reddington's mother, Vera Pohto of Salmon, could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday. She told Reuters in October she was relieved her son had been found after 14 years, "even though his body has been all chopped up."

Pohto said she last saw Reddington, a helicopter logger, just before Memorial Day weekend in May 2000 when he and Dauber stopped in Salmon before traveling to Idaho City for work.

Searches for her son had led nowhere and police had no new leads when the sheriff in Salmon attended an FBI workshop on disappearances and serial killers and petitioned state and federal authorities to reopen the cold case.

A preliminary hearing for Dauber is set for Dec. 29 in a state court.

(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter Cooney)