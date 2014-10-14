Three Kansas doctors died in a small plane when it crashed into a vacant lot on a block of residential homes in a Chicago suburb, authorities said on Monday.

Topeka, Kansas, doctors Tausif Rehman and Ali Kanchwala were killed in the crash, Stormont-Vail HealthCare, where they worked, said in a statement. Kanchwala's wife Maria Javaid, a doctor in Kansas City, Kansas, also died in the crash, it said.

The airplane, a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron, crashed in a field near single-family homes in Palos Hills on Sunday night, police said. No one on the ground was injured.

"It came through the trees and missed all the houses," said Palos Hills Deputy Police Chief James Boie.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Chicago Midway International Airport and had been bound for Lawrence, Kansas, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

