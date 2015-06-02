CHICAGO Illinois Senate Democrats said on Tuesday they will push a package of bills to counter Republican Governor Bruce Rauner's reform agenda as the state's key legislative session goes into overtime.

The legislation would boost the state minimum wage, give tax credits for college costs, guarantee up to seven paid sick days for full and part-time workers, cover two years of tuition and fees for eligible community college students, and end business tax breaks to save Illinois $334 million.

“Our governor keeps saying that we need to reinvigorate Illinois’ economy and make it a more attractive place to live,” said Democratic State Senator Don Harmon in a statement regarding the bill package.

“We agree with his goal, but we don’t agree on how to best achieve it. This proposal outlines some of the items we believe will truly strengthen our economy and make Illinois a better place to live and work,” Harmon added.

The Democrat-controlled legislature reached its scheduled spring session end on Sunday without a budget deal for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Lawmakers were called back into what could be an extended overtime session with the House meeting on Thursday and the Senate on June 9.

Democrats passed their own spending plan, snubbing the governor's proposed budget, which he linked to his so-called turnaround agenda, calling for measures such as reforms to workers' compensation and a local property tax freeze. Rauner said on Sunday he will continue negotiating "to get major structural reforms as part of a truly balanced budget."

There was no immediate comment from Rauner's office about the legislation filed by Senate Democrats.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Christian Plumb)