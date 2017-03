A man barricaded himself inside a Chicago suburban pasta company on Thursday and told police he had an explosive device, according to local media reports.

The man is an employee of Rana Meal Solutions in Bartlett, a Chicago suburb about 33 miles northwest of Chicago, and is refusing to cooperate with police, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Neither Bartlett police nor a Rana representative was immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski)