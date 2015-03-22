CHICAGO Chicago suburban police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman by a family member while both were visiting a patient at a hospital on Sunday.

The 42-year-old woman was attacked by a 44-year-old man at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. The suspect was immediately taken into custody without incident and is being cooperative, according to Elk Grove Village Police.

Elk Grove Village is located about 23 miles west of Chicago.

The suspect and victim may have been an estranged husband and wife, said Elk Grove Village Deputy Police Chief Chuck Walsh. He did not know their relationship to the patient.

The stabbing took place in a hallway bathroom at the hospital. Another family member reported a battery at about 11:36 a.m. local time, and hospital security and police responded.

"It was over pretty quick," said Walsh.

No patients and staff at the hospital were harmed in what police describe as an isolated domestic incident. Neither the suspect nor the victim were immediately identified by police.

Walsh said the suspect is expected to appear in Cook County Circuit Court for an arraignment on Monday. It was not immediately known what the argument was about, and police did not identify the weapon used.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Leslie Adler)