CHICAGO A southern Illinois teen pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal firearms charges in a plot to sell guns and loot businesses in Ferguson, Missouri, which had been the site of sometimes violent protests over a fatal police shooting.

Dakota Moss, 19, of Centralia, admitted in federal court to burglarizing a farm and home supply store and stealing 39 guns in November of last year. Moss and a juvenile accomplice stole the guns in order to sell them in Ferguson, prosecutors said.

The two also had planned to participate in rioting and looting of businesses in the Ferguson area, though they never went through with it, prosecutors said.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 29, 2014, Moss and his accomplice used a pickup truck stolen from Centralia High School to ram the locked security gate at the Buchheit store and broke out store windows to get inside, prosecutors said.

The two were armed and intended to shoot anyone who interrupted the burglary, prosecutors said.

Centralia Police and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified the suspects soon after the burglary and have recovered 37 of the 39 stolen guns. Moss faces up to 40 years in prison.

"Moss is facing a longer time in prison than the time he has been on this earth, and for good reason: this was potentially a horribly violent crime which could have led to massive numbers of deaths," said U.S. Attorney Stephen Wigginton of the Southern District of Illinois.

Moss was convicted of stealing firearms, possession of stolen firearms, being a felon in possession of firearms, and carry and use of a firearm during a violent crime. He will be sentenced on July 31.

Centralia is about 72 miles east of Ferguson, where protests and looting erupted following the August police shooting of black teenager Michael Brown.

Moss' accomplice is in the custody of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

