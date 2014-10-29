CHICAGO A Chicago high school was evacuated on Wednesday due to a natural gas leak and nine students were taken to local hospitals as a precautionary measure, all in good condition, police said.

Harper High School in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side was evacuated shortly after 10 a.m., said Jose Estrada in the Chicago Police Department news affairs office.

The school will remain closed the rest of the day, the media relations office at Chicago Public Schools said.

