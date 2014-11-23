CHICAGO As many as 32 horses died in a fire at a stable and boarding facility in a town outside Chicago, local media reported on Sunday.

Five horses survived the fire at the Valley View Acres stable in Woodstock, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago, Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Chief Paul Deraedt told the Sun Times and other local media.

Deraedt and Valley View Acres could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the two-story barn about 11 p.m. on Saturday, the reports said. Hay and other combustibles in the barn and a lack of fire hydrants and immediate manpower made it tough to tackle the fire, Deraedt told the Sun Times.

The State Fire Marshall will investigate the cause of the fire, the Sun Times reported

