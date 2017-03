SPRINGFIELD, Illinois The Illinois Senate on Thursday passed a labor union-backed bill to reduce the state's nearly $100 billion unfunded public pension liability.

The 40-16 vote in the Democrat-controlled chamber sends the measure to the House, which last week passed a more comprehensive pension fix pushed by Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

