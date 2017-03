Republican candidate for governor of Illinois Bruce Rauner prepares to speak at a public forum at the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Terrence Antonio James/Pool

Multimillionaire Bruce Rauner, a political newcomer who said he wants to fix Illinois' fiscal problems, won the state's Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, according to WGN-TV.

Rauner, 58, a venture capitalist, spent $6 million of his own money on a campaign that included heavy television and radio advertising to beat three politically experienced opponents. He will face incumbent Democratic Governor Pat Quinn in November.

