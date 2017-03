Illinois State Senator Jim Oberweis, who owns a dairy business, has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Illinois, according to WGN-TV.

Oberweis, 67, will take on veteran U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat, in November. Oberweis won the nomination against businessman Doug Truax, 43.

