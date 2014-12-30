CHICAGO A wall of the Morton Salt building on Chicago's North Side collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, spilling hundreds of pounds of salt onto cars of an adjacent Acura dealership.

The Chicago Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

Images on Twitter showed a mountain of salt submerging about eight vehicles that had been awaiting servicing by the dealership, the fire department reported.

Denise Lauer, a Morton Salt representative, said the company is working with local authorities to review the cause of the wall collapse.

Morton Salt celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. The Chicago facility is for storage and serves the company's entire U.S. market.

