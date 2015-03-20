CHICAGO An Illinois man who was freed from prison after 20 years for a murder he did not commit was awarded $20 million in a settlement - the highest individual settlement ever given in a wrongful conviction case, his lawyers said on Friday.

Juan Rivera, 42, was cleared by DNA evidence of the 1992 rape and murder of 11-year-old Holly Staker in Waukegan, a city about 40 miles north of Chicago.

Rivera was tried three times in the case. Attorneys for Rivera said that prosecutors claimed that Rivera had worn a pair of shoes stained with the girls' blood.

But it was later revealed that the shoes were not available for purchase at the time of the murder, and attorneys for Rivera said police had tampered with them.

It also was discovered that a knife found near the steps of the crime was destroyed by Waukegan police, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Rivera was coerced into a false confession, and his conviction was not an accident or a mistake, attorney Locke Bowman told a news conference.

"This was a deliberate frame-up... " Bowman said. "This is a terrible travesty."

Rivera, who now works at a medical research facility, told reporters that he planned to go to college and study business management and accounting. He thanked his attorneys, and noted that other unjustly accused people are still incarcerated in Illinois and around the world.

"I just want to say thank you and live life with my family as best as we can and look forward to a beautiful future," said Rivera.

Rivera said he was not angry, but "hurt, resentful, disappointed and upset" for what he had to go through in prison.

Rivera's attorneys said there have been larger jury judgments of wrongful convictions, but no larger settlements.

Rivera attorney Jon Loevy noted that the unidentified real killer - who also has been linked to another homicide - was allowed to go free in the case.

An attorney for Lake County, Illinois, was not immediately available for comment. Steve Martin, city attorney for Waukegan said the case was still being resolved and could not comment, according to a spokesman.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Sandra Maler)