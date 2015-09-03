CHICAGO Authorities in northern Illinois turned to a home security video on Thursday for possible clues about three suspects in the fatal shooting of a veteran policeman as hundreds of officers searched across the region for a third day.

The video, turned in Wednesday night by a Fox Lake homeowner from near where the shooting occurred, was being processed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Lake County Major Crime Task Force Commander George Filenko told a news conference.

Filenko said the task force expected results back from the video as soon as Thursday evening. He said officials believed the video was "significant."

"I believe we are making some progress, some significant progress today," Filenko said.

The gun of the slain officer, Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz, 52, had been recovered, Filenko said, declining to say where it was found, whether it had been fired or if there were fingerprints found on it.

Evidence taken from the crime scene had been turned over to a crime lab, Filenko said.

Investigators are getting an influx of significant leads and believe there is a good probability the suspects are still in the area of Fox Lake or surrounding communities, Filenko said.

The investigation veered to a nearby area for a few hours on Wednesday night after an Illinois woman said two men resembling suspects tried to get into her vehicle but ran into a cornfield because they feared she was calling police, authorities said.

About 85 federal, state and local police, 11 canine units and three aircraft searched five hours without finding any sign of the suspects before Kristin Kiefer told investigators she had lied to them because she wanted attention, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Kiefer, 30, of Vernon Hills, Illinois, was charged with two counts of falsifying a police report, the sheriff's office said.

Gliniewicz was killed about 5 miles north of where Kiefer said she saw the suspects.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Additional reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Peter Cooney)