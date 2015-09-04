CHICAGO Investigators in northern Illinois on Friday pieced together several videos to build a visual timeline around the fatal shooting of a veteran policeman while a $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the culprits.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers for a fourth day searched the region of Fox Lake, located about 60 miles (97 km) north of Chicago near the Wisconsin border, for three men suspected in the Tuesday's shooting of Fox Lake police Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz, 52.

The videos come from various sources, including transportation department cameras at nearby traffic intersections, businesses and residences, Lake County Major Crime Task Force Commander George Filenko told a news conference.

"They all come together chronologically," Filenko said of the videos. "They are not separate, they are not independent. They are different cameras that are putting the story line together."

Motorola Solutions Inc pledged a $50,000 reward for the apprehension and conviction of offenders. A company representative told the news conference that several of its employees live in the area.

Given the remote location of the crime, authorities said they believe the suspects, described as two white men and one black man, are from the area and may still be nearby.

"Individuals are more comfortable hiding in place," Filenko said. "That is what we are hoping for, that they are still in this area and still within our reach."

Police are asking schools and business to check their records for people who were absent when Gliniewicz was shot, Filenko said.

"We have a mission here and we're focused and we'll keep going until we solve this case," he said.

Gliniewicz's .40-caliber handgun was found near his body, Filenko said, declining to disclose how many times, if any, it was fired or whether the weapon was used to kill officer.

Investigators have examined more than 100 leads, Filenko said. Officials established a phone line and website for tips.

A public viewing and funeral service for Gliniewicz have been set for Monday at Antioch High School in Antioch, Illinois, the sheriff's office said.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Will Dunham)