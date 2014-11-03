CHICAGO Chicago suburban police shot and killed a car accident victim who drew a gun at a hospital and then refused commands to drop it, police said on Monday.

Late Sunday night, Illinois State Police responded to a car accident and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence, said police in Highland Park, 27 miles north of Chicago.

A 27-year-old man was a passenger in the vehicle, along with a minor. Both were taken to Highland Park Hospital, police said in a statement.

Early Monday, Highland Park Police said, they got a call for help from the hospital because the man was being aggressive. Police and hospital staff tried to calm the man, but he drew a handgun, police said. After repeated efforts to get him to drop the gun, police shot and killed him.

The man, from Waukegan, Illinois, has not been identified. A hospital representative was not available for comment.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, composed of the coroner, the state's attorney, and other law enforcement agencies, is investigating the incident.

