CHICAGO The manhunt for suspects in the shooting of an Illinois police officer has "absolutely not" been called off, a Lake County Sheriff's spokesman said on Wednesday, refuting an earlier CNN report that the search had ended.

Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Christopher Covelli said the search has broadened for the three suspects in the shooting of Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Susan Heavey)