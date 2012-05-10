PHOENIX The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against hardline Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio on Thursday, alleging unlawful discrimination against Latinos and abuse of power.

Arpaio is sheriff of Maricopa County, which covers the metro Phoenix areas and has close to 4 million residents, 30 percent of whom are Hispanic.

He has vehemently denied allegations of wrongdoing either by himself or the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, which comprises 900 deputies and 1,800 jail officers, and draws on the efforts of a 3,000-member volunteer posse.

The following are key charges in the lawsuit, brought against Arpaio, the sheriff's office and Maricopa County:

* The MCSO and Arpaio engage in "unlawful discriminatory police conduct directed at Latinos" who are frequently "stopped, detained and arrested on the basis of race, color or national origin."

It cited a 2011 study that found that, in one part of the county, Latino drivers were nearly nine times more likely to be stopped than non-Latino drivers engaged in similar conduct.

* MCSO jails "unlawfully discriminate against Latino prisoners with limited English language skills."

It found that detention staff refer to jailed Latinos as "wetbacks," "Mexican bitches," and "stupid Mexicans."

* Arpaio and the MCSO office pursue a pattern of illegal retaliation against their perceived critics by subjecting them to baseless criminal actions, unfounded civil lawsuits, or meritless administrative actions.

These include official complaints targeting judges who had either made statements critical of the MCSO or had issued decisions disliked by Arpaio and his command staff, and a lawsuit accusing other critics of conspiracy in a criminal enterprise.

* The discriminatory practices eroded the relationship between the MCSO and key segments of the community "making it more difficult for MCSO to fight crime" while "the safety of prisoners and officers in the jails is jeopardized."

* Indifference to the discriminatory conduct of its officers is demonstrated by inadequate policies, ineffective training, virtually non-existent accountability measures, poor supervision, scant data collection mechanisms, distorted enforcement prioritization, an ineffective complaint and disciplinary system, and dramatic departures from standard law enforcement practices.

* Maricopa County, which is responsible for funding and oversight of MCSO, has failed to ensure that MCSO's programs or activities comply with the requirements of the Constitution and federal law.

