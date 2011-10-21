PHOENIX A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by the state of Arizona and Governor Jan Brewer against the U.S. government which said the Obama administration had failed to secure the border with Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton dismissed the lawsuit, filed in February, in a 22-page written ruling.

Arizona alleged in the suit that the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security had failed to enforce federal immigration laws or gain control of the U.S. border with Mexico, and sought to compel enforcement.

The action was a counter-suit to the Obama administration's lawsuit seeking to overturn Arizona's controversial immigration law, SB-1070.

"Today's U.S. District Court decision to dismiss Arizona's suit against the federal government is frustrating but not entirely surprising," Brewer said in a written statement following the ruling.

"It is but the latest chapter in a story that Arizonans know all too well: the federal government ignores its Constitutional and statutory duty to secure the border. Federal courts avert their eyes. American citizens pay the price," she said.

