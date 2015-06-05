WASHINGTON U.S. agents arrested 27 criminal foreign fugitives from 13 countries this week in a nationwide sweep, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Friday.

Those arrested were wanted for crimes abroad, the agency said in a statement. Five are sought for homicide, two for kidnapping, one for raping a child and one for sex trafficking.

"Criminals who create mayhem here in the United States or abroad should understand that law enforcement is a global partnership," ICE Director Sarah Saldaña said in the statement.

Arrests took place in nine states during the operation Tuesday through Thursday. The sweep was carried out by immigration officers and the U.S. Marshals Service, the statement said.

