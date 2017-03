U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) calls on a reporter during a news conference at the Republican National Committee offices on Capitol Hill in Washington October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON House of Representatives speaker John Boehner on Wednesday held out the possibility that he might bring U.S. immigration legislation to the floor by the end of the year.

Asked at a question-and-answer session with reporters if he intends to bring up immigration reform this year, Boehner, a Republican, replied: "I still think that immigration reform is an important subject that needs to be addressed and I am hopeful."

