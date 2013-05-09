WASHINGTON A Senate committee on Thursday rejected a Republican proposal that would have significantly delayed the legalization of 11 million undocumented residents in the United States as part of a broad immigration bill.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-6 against the amendment. It was the first major test of a bipartisan bill that is being debated in the Senate.

The amendment, offered by Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa, would have required the administration to declare full operational control against illegal immigration of every part of the U.S. border before any of the undocumented people currently in the United States could be considered for legal status.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Vicki Allen)