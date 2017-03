WASHINGTON A $694 million bill to further secure the U.S. border with Mexico, amid a flood of Central American migrants, cleared a procedural vote in the House of Representatives on Friday.

By a vote of 218-191, the Republican-controlled House paved the way for debate and a final vote on passage of the bill later on Friday.

No Democrats voted in favor of advancing the controversial legislation.

