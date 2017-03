WASHINGTON Democratic leaders in the U.S. Senate hope to put immigration reform legislation on a fast-track, possibly passing a bill by the middle of this year, Senator Charles Schumer of New York said on Monday.

Schumer, speaking to reporters about the outline of a newly unveiled bipartisan reform bill, said he hoped such legislation could clear the Senate by late spring or summer.

