WASHINGTON The Obama administration on Tuesday said it will comply with a injunction temporarily blocking its plan to shield millions of people who are in the United States illegally, suspending applications for deferred action while the legal process plays out.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would not take requests for deferred action for people whose children are U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents. It also said it will not accept requests for deferred action for people brought illegally to the United States as children under an expansion that had been planned to start on Wednesday.

