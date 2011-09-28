MIAMI The suspended chief of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miami was charged on Wednesday with child pornography offenses after agents said they had found sexually explicit images on his computer.

Anthony Mangione, 50, was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned on Wednesday.

The indictment accused Mangione of transporting and receiving, between March 2010 and September 2010, images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. It also alleged he possessed electronically stored messages that contained additional images of child pornography during the same period.

Fighting child pornography was one of the tasks of the Miami ICE office.

The Miami Herald, citing sources familiar with the case, said Mangione had been on paid administrative leave since April after federal agents seized his home computer.

His Internet provider, which monitors the distribution of child pornography by its users, alerted a national nonprofit resource center about the images allegedly sent to Mangione's computer, according to the sources cited by the newspaper.

Officials from ICE, the FBI and the Justice Department in Miami and Washington have been tight-lipped about details of the case against the senior federal agent.

If convicted, Mangione faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years on the charge of transportation of child pornography, and a minimum of five years and maximum of 20 years on the charge of receipt of child pornography.

(Reporting by Pascal Fletcher, Editing by Sandra Maler)