WASHINGTON President Barack Obama, in a speech set to air at 8 p.m. (0100 GMT on Friday), will tell Republican lawmakers angry about with what he called "commonsense" executive immigration actions that they should "pass a bill," according to excerpts released by the White House.

"To those members of Congress who question my authority to make our immigration system work better, or question the wisdom of me acting where Congress has failed, I have one answer: Pass a bill," Obama said in his prepared remarks.

Obama also warned would-be border crossers that his actions, though they protect millions of undocumented immigrants from deportation, would not protect them.

"If you plan to enter the U.S. illegally, your chances of getting caught and sent back just went up," Obama said.

