Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Friday his administration's decision to stop deporting some illegal immigrants who came to the United States as children was a "just" move that was not a permanent fix to the country's immigration problem.
"This is not amnesty. This is not immunity. This is not a path to citizenship. It is not a permanent fix," Obama told reporters at the White House.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.