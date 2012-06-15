U.S. President Barack Obama looks up during ''Lunch with Barack'' with Q1 2012 winners in Washington June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Friday his administration's decision to stop deporting some illegal immigrants who came to the United States as children was a "just" move that was not a permanent fix to the country's immigration problem.

"This is not amnesty. This is not immunity. This is not a path to citizenship. It is not a permanent fix," Obama told reporters at the White House.

