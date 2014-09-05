U.S. President Barack Obama prepares to speak at a news conference on the second and final day of the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

NEWPORT Wales/WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he will soon announce how he will address U.S. immigration reform, but sidestepped questions about whether he would wait until after November's midterm elections to take action.

Obama said his plan would include more enforcement for illegal immigration and steps to encourage legal immigration, and would address the politically contentious question of how to deal fairly with millions of undocumented people who have lived in the United States for years.

Obama has made it clear he wants to do what he can to improve the immigration system after Congress failed to agree on a package of reforms to fix long-standing issues.

Polls show Americans are concerned about the impact of undocumented immigrants on the country, and Democrats nervous about keeping control of the Senate have urged the White House to hold off on changes until after the elections.

In June, Obama promised to announce his decision by the end of summer. But last week, he signaled the timeline was in question.

Speaking at a NATO summit in Wales, Obama said he has received some recommendations from Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and Attorney General Eric Holder on his options.

"I suspect that on my flight back, this will be part of my reading, taking a look at some of the specifics that we've looked at, and I'll be making an announcement soon," Obama told reporters at a news conference.

"In the absence of congressional action, I intend to take action, to make sure that we're putting more resources on the border, that we're upgrading how we process these cases, and that we find a way to encourage legal immigration," Obama said.

He also said he wanted to give undocumented immigrants who have been living in America for years "some path so they can start paying taxes, pay a fine and learn English, and be able to not look over their shoulder but be legal since they've been living here for quite some time."

The prospect of delays has upset the Hispanic community, which wants to see measures that remove the fear of deportation for many of the nation's 11 million undocumented immigrants.

"No more word games," Cesar Vargas of the DREAM Action Coalition, a group representing Latino youth, said in a statement.

But Bruce Morrison, a former Democratic congressman who was an author of the 1990 Immigration Act, said it was more important that Obama get the policy right rather than rush ahead with changes that could be quickly overturned by Congress.

"Political judgments here are more than just electoral judgments. They're judgments about getting something done that will actually stay done," he said in an interview.

Morrison, now an immigration lobbyist, said Obama's package should include measures to clear out backlogs in the legal immigration system, and an enforcement plan for illegal migrants.

The government has been grappling with an unexpected surge of nearly 63,000 children who have come across the southwestern border from Central American since October 2013.

"He needs to connect the dots and say, 'I'm preventing future kids-on-the-border incidents by the way in which I'm doing this administrative action," Morrison said.

(Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Beech, John Whitesides and Jonathan Oatis)