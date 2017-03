YANGON U.S. President Barack Obama, speaking at a news conference in Myanmar, said on Friday he would take action to reform U.S. immigration policy before the end of the year.

The New York Times reported Obama plans to announce an overhaul of U.S. immigration policy through executive action that would shield up to 5 million undocumented immigrants from deportation.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)