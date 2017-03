WASHINGTON Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives reaffirmed their opposition to a comprehensive Senate bill on immigration on Wednesday.

In a joint statement after a meeting of House Republicans on the immigration issue, House Republican leaders pledged they would continue to work on a "step-by-step, common-sense approach to fixing what has long been a broken (immigration) system."

