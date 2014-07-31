WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives will delay the start of a five-week recess in order to try to pass a funding bill dealing with an immigration crisis on the southwestern border, Republican lawmakers said on Thursday.

The decision comes shortly after House Republicans revolted against their own party's $659 million spending bill, causing House Speaker John Boehner to cancel Thursday's scheduled vote on the measure.

Republican lawmakers emerged from a closed-door meeting telling reporters of the decision and the goal of passing a bill on Friday. It was not yet clear if that bill would be identical to the one that was withdrawn or changed to lure more support.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)